Frank Martinez, 93, surrounded by his loved ones, died peacefully at his home, and went to be with our Lord on May 30, 2022. He leaves behind his wife of 43 years, Emma Martinez.

Frank was born on October 7, 1928, to Eva and Porfirio Martinez in Albuquerque NM, shortly after his birth he was brought to Flagstaff and raised by Epifanio and Pablita Martinez. His parents owned a grocery store and barber shop on the south side of the tracks where he later became a barber in that same shop. Frank graduated from Flagstaff High School and attended AZ State College, now, NAU.

Frank went on to become an electrician, a barber and retired from the USPS in 1991 as a Mail Carrier. Even after his retirement, Frank stayed active with his church and volunteered his time to many organizations.

Frank enjoyed many things in life including, traveling extensively with his wife Emma, camping, fishing, painting, reading, playing his music, river rafting with his son Danny, and he cherished the time he spent with his family. He was an outstanding trumpet player he was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church where he participated in the Mariachi Group, he also played in the band Los Rivales playing dances, weddings and afternoon tardiadas. Making music was one of his many passions.

Frank is survived by his wife of 43 years, Emma Martinez and four children of his own, Francis, Arnold, Andrew and Danny and 6 through marriage, Gina, Kathy, Debbie, Margaret, Herman and Marty. 18 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and 5 greats, great, grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Margaret Abeyta, Gina Lovato, and brother Porfie Martinez

He is proceeded in death by his parents, Pablita Martinez, Elvira and Epifanio Martinez, sisters Dora, Sadie, Delores, and Irene. grandson Loren Martinez and Christopher Duran

Frank will be remembered for his kindness, generosity, sense of humor and willingness to accept you just the way you are. We will miss you more that words can express.

Visitation will be Thursday June 9, 2022, at 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Lozano's Mortuary in Flagstaff, AZ. Funeral services will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church on Friday, June 10, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery.