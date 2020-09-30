 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Francisco Rivera
0 entries

Francisco Rivera

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Francisco Rivera

Francisco Jesus Rumado Rivera, 33, of Flagstaff passed away September 25, 2020, Francisco was born December 24, 1986 in Flagstaff, to Martin and Inez Rivera. Francisco was a loving son, brother, uncle, friend and fiancée.

He is preceded in death by his brother Paul Islas, grandpa Frank Garcia and grandma Ostillia Garcia.

He is survived by father Martin Riveria, mother Inez Riveria, sister Joyce Islas, brother Martin Riveria, sister Christina Matzkanin, brother Adrian (Angelique) Rivera, fiancée Alexia, nephews Santos Islas and Jayson Lucero, nieces and step children.

A viewing will be Thursday 5-8pm at Norvel Owens Mortuary, Holy Rosary Friday 10 am at San Francisco de Asis Catholic Church followed by Mass at 1030 you can also stream the funeral mass live on Youtube on the San Francisco de Asis Parish channel. With burial Saturday 10 am at Calvary Cemetery. Condolences may be left for the family at www.norvelowensmortuary.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News