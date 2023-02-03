Frances Ryan was born on February 28, 1922 in Weyburn, Saskatchewan, Canada, to John F. and Isabelle Sells. She grew up in the Chicago area and graduated from Northwestern University. On March 20, 1942 she was married to Robert A. Ryan, Jr. He was in the US Army Medical Corps for four years during World War II. The Ryans lived in Fairfield, Iowa, where they raised their four children. During those years she did various volunteer work, most meaningfully as an International Officer for her college fraternity, Alpha Gamma Delta, and as Treasurer and then Secretary of the National Panhellenic Conference. Frances earned a Master's Degree in Counseling and Guidance at Purdue University in 1970, then worked as a counselor at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire before attending law school at the University of Wisconsin-Madison where she graduated with a JD in 1975. After working for fifteen years as an attorney and a judge in the Circuit Court in Madison, Wisconsin, Frances moved to Flagstaff in 2002. Having been ordained in the Episcopal Church, she has served as a Deacon, both in Madison and at the Church of the Epiphany in Flagstaff, as well as at The Peaks where she lived for several years.