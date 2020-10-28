Fr. Alfred Tachias, a priest of the Diocese of Gallup, died May 5, 2020 at his residence at Villa Guadalupe in Gallup, NM.

Fr. Tachias was born in 1932 in Cabezon, NM, and ordained for priestly ministry in the Diocese of Gallup in 1959. He served at parishes in Kingman, AZ, St. Johns, AZ, Sacred Heart Cathedral in Gallup, NM, and as a Judicial Vicar for the tribunal office of the diocese. His final assignment was from 1989-2015 as the chaplain at Villa Guadalupe, a nursing home run by the Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup, NM.

He was one of eight children and is survived by two brothers: Ernest Tachias of Flagstaff, AZ., and Tio Tachias of Tolleson, AZ. He is preceded in death by his parents Alfredo and Aniceta Tachias; brother Tony Tachias, sisters Mabel Luna, Luciana Delgadillo, Paz Aguilar and Celia Martinez.

Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Friday October 30, 2020 at 2:00 PM at San Francisco De Asís Catholic Church in Flagstaff, Arizona, Burial of his cremated remains will follow at Calvary Cemetery also in Flagstaff, AZ.