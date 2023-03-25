Floy Lee Metheny passed away on March 17, 2023, after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease. He was born on February 24, 1950, in Williams, AZ.
He is survived by his loving wife, Elsa Brown, daughters Ginger Vaudrey and Beth Metheny, granddaughter Noelle Stokes, brother Tim Metheny, and sister Lois Metheny. Lee lived a full, rich life and will be missed dearly.
Lee served honorably in the U.S. Navy for 21 years, achieving the rank of Commander before he retired. He also served as President of the Rotary Club-Grand Canyon Chapter and as a member of the Flagstaff Sheriff’s Posse. Lee was an avid hiker and storyteller who enjoyed making people laugh. He loved his dogs, Boots and Jersey, and enjoyed watching the sun set from his front deck.
Family held a private inurnment service at Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Camp Navajo.
