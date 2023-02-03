Florence Mae Karlstrom died on January 8, 2023 at her home in Amherst, Massachusetts with family and friends at her side. Throughout her 100 year journey of heart and mind, Florence loved and was loved dearly by friends and family. Florence was a long-time resident of Flagstaff and Professor at NAU. During her storied career as an educator she was deeply respected and impacted the lives of countless students. Florence was a true friend to those who knew her, as she lived with kindness, compassion and concern for all creatures and for the Earth.

Florence was born Florence Mae Edwards in Edmonton, Alberta in 1922 to William Henry Edwards and Mabel Jessie Fraser. She grew up in Calgary, Alberta, the youngest of 3 siblings (Bill and Mary). The family especially enjoyed camping in the mountains and hot springs around Banff. In 1937, she joined a group of high-school students selected from across Canada and the British Commonwealth to attend the coronation of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth in England. Florence received her B.Sc. from the University of Alberta at age 19. She attended the University of Chicago - receiving a Masters of Sociology in 1945.

Florence's first teaching position was at Upsala College in New Jersey where she found herself teaching returning veterans from WWII, many of whom were older than she. While there she met and married Thor Karlstrom, who was teaching in the Geology Department and finishing his doctorate from the University of Chicago. They had four children: Eric Karlstrom of Crestone, CO; Karl Karlstrom (Laurie Crossey) of Albuquerque, NM; Karen Fricke of Grand Junction, CO; and Rolf Karlstrom (Paige Wilder) of Amherst, MA. She has six grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.

In 1949 the family moved to Washington, D.C., where Thor worked in the Alaska branch of the US Geological Survey (USGS) and traveled to Alaska for the next sixteen summers. The family joined for three summers, living on the Kenai Peninsula. Florence contracted Polio in the epidemic of the early 1950s while pregnant with Karen, fortunately overcoming paralysis and delivering a healthy daughter. In 1965 the Karlstroms moved to Flagstaff when Thor was recruited to the USGS Astrogeology Branch to create geologic maps for the Apollo moon program.

Soon after moving Florence was hired by the Sociology Department at Northern Arizona University (NAU) as an Associate Professor, where she taught from 1965 to 1994. While teaching at NAU she completed her Ph.D. at Arizona State University in Tempe. At NAU Florence taught in the areas of "Sociology of Childhood", "Parenting", "Family" and "Education" and she was a pioneer in "Women's Studies", developing many new courses at both the graduate and undergraduate levels and helping to create the cross-departmental "Women's Studies" minor at NAU. She retired as Professor Emeritus of Sociology in 1994.

While at NAU Florence saw a need for greater collaboration between community groups that served children and families. In the early 1970s she organized symposia to bring together "Town" and "Gown" to explore common interests and the needs of children. This effort grew into a nonprofit organization called the "Coconino County Council for Children which thrives 50-years later as the CCC&Y. In 1998 Florence was voted Flagstaff's "Citizen of the Year", the award citing her many years of service to the community. That year she was also elected to the Flagstaff Unified School District Governing Board, serving a four-year term.

In November of 2016 Florence moved to the Applewood Residential Community in Amherst MA, to be near Rolf, Paige, and their daughter Hattie. At Applewood, Florence found a community of retired academics who shared her love of knowledge and inquiry. She enjoyed frequent lectures and reading groups, and especially walking in the arboretum. Her 100th birthday (12/22/2022) was celebrated enthusiastically at Applewood by her Amherst community.

Florence's life expressed her beliefs. In her own words, "I believe in the search for meaning, in the choice of hopefulness, and in the necessity of love toward all creatures. By "love", I mean the whole range of caring behavior: friendship, kindness, compassion, respect for all creatures and for the earth. Love and hope are old and honorable guidelines to action in virtually all faiths. I believe that the search for meaning is life's great privilege, and challenge, and opportunity. In a world full of wonders, this is the human wonder."