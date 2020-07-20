Faustino Sandoval

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Faustino E. Sandoval, 93, passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at the Flagstaff Medical Center due to COVID-19. He was born in Concho, Arizona on January 16, 1927 to Erineo Trujillo Sandoval and Anastacia Saavedra Sandoval.

At the age of 17 years old, Faustino enlisted into the Navy. He served on the USS Schroeder (DD-501) Fletcher-class destroyer of the US Navy during World War II. He earned seven battle stars, meaning that he was in seven major campaigns. He spoke fondly of his time spent serving. His sayings regarding the food in the ship's mess hall was “you have two choices… take it or leave it” and “if you don't like the chow go next door”. Faustino was Honorably Discharged from the United States Navy in November 1947.