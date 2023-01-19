Father Jim Turner

Reverend James F. Turner (Father Jim), retired pastor of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Phoenix, passed away peacefully early Saturday morning, January 14, 2023.

Father Jim was born on April 7, 1954 and raised in Uniondale NY, the third of six children of Edward and Mary Turner. He graduated from Syracuse University with a BA in Liberal Studies, emphasis in Spanish, and earned a certificate in secondary education from Northern Arizona University. He then entered the seminary, graduating from The Catholic University of America in Washington DC. He served his diaconate year at St. Catherine of Sienna parish in Phoenix, and was ordained to the priesthood on June 2, 1984. His first priestly assignment was at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Tempe, Arizona. He served as pastor of St. Pius parish in Flagstaff, AZ before being named founding pastor of St. Thomas More parish in Glendale AZ in 1997. He retired from that position in 2020 and most recently served at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton parish in Sun City, AZ.

Father Jim was a pastoral priest who enjoyed celebrating liturgical rites with a full church or one-on-one while administering the Anointing of the Sick, the Sacrament of Reconciliation, or walking with those in need of a comforting presence. He was a gifted preacher and liturgical presider and built not only the physical church, but also the community of believers.

Father Jim enjoyed reading mystery and spy novels, but his favorite hobby was cooking. He enjoyed hosting friends and family for dinners of good food and engaging conversation.

Father Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Mary Turner, brothers Edward and Thomas, and his brother-in-law Scott Johnson. He is survived by siblings Jean Johnson, John (Chris), and Stephen, seven nieces, and one nephew. His friends and parishioners from the parishes where he served for 38 years will also fondly remember Father Jim.

All services for Father Jim will be at Saint Thomas More Catholic Church, 6180 West Utopia Road, Glendale, AZ 85308. Friends are invited to pay their respects at a Vigil service on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at 6 PM. The funeral mass will be on Monday, January 23, 2023, at 11 AM. Please check the website of Saint Thomas More, stmglendale.org, for possible livestream of the funeral mass. The burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Flagstaff AZ at a later date.