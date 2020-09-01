Evelyn Roberts

Evelyn was devoted to her family as well as her extended family. She was known for her remarkable people skills and her empathetic ability. She was revered among her former students, her former parishioners, and a good part of the Navajo Nation in NE Arizona.

She loved the children she taught in school and always tried to find fun ways to help them learn. Early in her teaching career, she and a co-worker pioneered a Team Teaching concept. Later in her teaching career, she helped develop a program to support at risk children. As a pastor, she spent countless hours serving the people of her church and supporting those on the reservation.

Evelyn loved flowers and working in her garden. She was an avid rock collector. She was an accomplished painter. She painted canvas as well as ceramics and on the rocks she collected. She loved everything Blue, sometimes being referred to as the “Blue Lady”.

Evelyn touched many lives with her loving and giving soul, she will be with us always and in our hearts forever.