Evelyn Hastings

On Saturday, October 15, 2022, Evelyn Louise Hastings, beloved sister, aunt, and friend passed away at the age of 75. She was surrounded by love with her family at her side.

Evelyn was born on July 14, 1947, in Flagstaff, AZ to Augustine and Luciana Delgadillo. She was their first born. At a very young age, Evelyn contracted polio. She lived in Phoenix, AZ and was cared for at the Phoenix Children’s Hospital. She remained there for several years and endured many painful surgeries and procedures throughout those years. Evelyn went home to her family at age 10. She returned a strong, independent, and feisty young girl and continued through her life in the same manner. She never let her illness deter her from living her life to the fullest. She traveled all over Europe and the United States. Evelyn began her career working for the Forest Service in Northern AZ. During which time she met her husband, Hank Hastings. She retired after a long career and enjoyed a full life.

Evelyn loved all genres of music, and at any time you would find her listening to anything from Classical to Rock. What Evelyn loved doing most was her cross stitch. For many years she perfected her cross stitching and became an award winner with her beautiful work. She has made many beautiful cross stitch pieces that will be forever cherished by her family.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her mother, Luciana (Lucy), her father, Augustine (Gus), and her husband, Hank. She is survived by her sister, Frances, Brothers Rick and Ray. Sister-in-law Debbie, Brother-in-law Neil, Nieces, Heather, Stacey, Teresa, and Shalonda. nephews, Adrian, RJ, Mannie, and Justin. Many great nieces and nephews, and two great-great nephews. Her family will miss her very much and will forever cherish the memories of their sister and auntie.

Inurnment service Saturday, November 19, 2022, 10:00 am at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 201 W. University Drive, Flagstaff, AZ 86001.

Celebration of Life Saturday, November 19, 2022, 12:00-2:00 pm at Lozano’s Flagstaff Mortuary, 2545 N. Fourth St. Flagstaff, AZ 86004 Reception at the Delgadillo Home Saturday, November 19, 2022, 2:30 pm at

2221 N. Center St. Flagstaff, AZ