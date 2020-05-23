× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

With great sadness, the family of Evan James Hanseth announce his passing on May 13, 2020 in Flagstaff, AZ.

Evan was born in Azuza, CA on September 18th, 1953 to Einar and Muriel Hanseth. He attended Whittier College where he excelled in wrestling and then transferred to Stanford University where he studied Mechanical Engineering and Thermo-science. He graduated with a double degree including a Bachelor's of Science and a Master's Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Stanford University in 1977.

Evan married Winifred Wilson on June 24, 1977, in Southern California and lived in Mission Viejo where their 2 daughters, Korie and Kelly Hanseth were born.

He worked as a Mechanical Engineer for JPL and Grumman Engineering where he worked on numerous projects including solar energy and satellite development.

In the summer of 1993, Evan and Winifred Hanseth moved their family to Flagstaff, Arizona to be closer to Winifred's parents and to open Beaver Street Brewery. Evan's mechanical knowledge enabled him to transition easily to the brewery atmosphere. He developed the original recipes that we know today as Flagstaff IPA and Railhead Red.