With great sadness, the family of Evan James Hanseth announce his passing on May 13, 2020 in Flagstaff, AZ.
Evan was born in Azuza, CA on September 18th, 1953 to Einar and Muriel Hanseth. He attended Whittier College where he excelled in wrestling and then transferred to Stanford University where he studied Mechanical Engineering and Thermo-science. He graduated with a double degree including a Bachelor's of Science and a Master's Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Stanford University in 1977.
Evan married Winifred Wilson on June 24, 1977, in Southern California and lived in Mission Viejo where their 2 daughters, Korie and Kelly Hanseth were born.
He worked as a Mechanical Engineer for JPL and Grumman Engineering where he worked on numerous projects including solar energy and satellite development.
In the summer of 1993, Evan and Winifred Hanseth moved their family to Flagstaff, Arizona to be closer to Winifred's parents and to open Beaver Street Brewery. Evan's mechanical knowledge enabled him to transition easily to the brewery atmosphere. He developed the original recipes that we know today as Flagstaff IPA and Railhead Red.
Evan had the uncanny ability to pick up any sport including skiing, golfing, tennis, and sailing. In his younger years, he enjoyed family trips to the Salton Sea to water ski, dirt bike, and race speed boats.
Evan is survived by his loving wife, Winifred Hanseth of 43 years; his daughters Korie and Kelly Hanseth; his two loving dogs Nali and Fletcher; his numerous nieces and nephews: Michael Hanseth (Lea Ann), Scott Hanseth (Marcela), Becky Hanseth, Michelle Hatch (Cory), Colton McDavid, Casey Currey-Wilson, and Ben Olson.
He was preceded in death by his parents Einar and Muriel Hanseth, his two older brothers Eric and Eddie Hanseth.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to High Country Humane or Tuba City Humane Society.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.