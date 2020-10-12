Eula Altsisi died peacefully on October 7, 2020 in Flagstaff, Arizona at the age of 71.
Eula is survived by her sons; Gary Altsisi (Tonya), Gregory Altsisi and Tommy Altsisi Jr, grandchildren; Troy Altsisi and Claire Altsisi; sisters: Minnie Jim (Paulino), Marjorie Webster (Gene), Jowanda Williams, Sherry Williams, Lisa Williams, and Matilta Williams; brothers: Jerry Williams, Ronald Williams and Phillip Williams; and Aunt: Sara Lucero. She is preceded in death by her husband Tommy Altsisi Sr, sister Geneva Crank, father John K. Williams and mother Helen Williams.
Eula was born on March 15, 1949 in Winslow AZ, of the Manygoat clan, born for the Big Water clan.
Eula was a life-long resident of Flagstaff, attended Flagstaff High School and received an AA degree from Lamsom Business College. She retired from State of AZ and lived out her retirement in Flagstaff, AZ.
Services will be at Lozano's Mortuary at 10am with Burial services afterwards at the Flagstaff Citizens cemetery on Monday October 12, 2020.
