Eugene Rasmussen

Eugene Carl Rasmussen, known by his friends as Zeke, passed away at the age of 70 on July 21, 2020. He was born on August 12, 1949 in Gordon, Nebraska.

Zeke is survived by his daughter, Montana Rasmussen Baird, son Wesley Carl Rasmussen and his wife Rose, sister Carolyn Edwards and her husband John, their daughters Taniia Vollmer and Lynette Hayden and their families, grandchildren Sofa, Ocean, Ethan, and Stephen, and a multitude of other family and friends. Zeke was preceded in death by his wife January Beck Rasmussen and his parents, Carl Rasmussen and Mary Ann Rasmussen (Anderson).

Zeke graduated Summa Cum Laude in accountancy from Northern Arizona University in 1976 and was a member of Delta Sigma Pi. His rise to fraternity acclaim was precipitated by a heroic, naked run across the football field during the Homecoming game, yelling “I LOVE WOMEN” to show his support for women during a time when fraternities had to decide between moving off campus or allowing women in. And so “Zeke the Streak” was born.