Eugene Rasmussen

Eugene Carl Rasmussen, known by his friends as Zeke, passed away at the age of 70 on July 21, 2020. He was born on August 12, 1949 in Gordon, Nebraska.
Zeke is survived by his daughter, Montana Rasmussen Baird, son Wesley Carl Rasmussen and his wife Rose, sister Carolyn Edwards and her husband John, their daughters Taniia Vollmer and Lynette Hayden and their families, grandchildren Sofa, Ocean, Ethan, and Stephen, and a multitude of other family and friends. Zeke was preceded in death by his wife January Beck Rasmussen and his parents, Carl Rasmussen and Mary Ann Rasmussen (Anderson).
Zeke graduated Summa Cum Laude in accountancy from Northern Arizona University in 1976 and was a member of Delta Sigma Pi. His rise to fraternity acclaim was precipitated by a heroic, naked run across the football field during the Homecoming game, yelling “I LOVE WOMEN” to show his support for women during a time when fraternities had to decide between moving off campus or allowing women in. And so “Zeke the Streak” was born.
Zeke served in the military as an Airborne Ranger during Vietnam and was awarded a Purple Heart, National Defense Service Medal, the Combat Infantry Badge, and a Bronze Star. Zeke lost his right hand in Vietnam, and he accepted it as a challenge straight from the universe. He went on to play tennis, ride his mountain bike, and drive a stick shift with his nub. He loved a good joke, including one-arm jokes – such as “bout time you won a HAND” - from his card-playing buddies.
Zeke was a dedicated 'letterman' who sent a letter each day to his loved ones, an avid reader, and librarian who collected books and records. He loved gardening and bird watching and called blue jays the “bluebird of happiness.” He took up weaving on an old Native American loom, which earned him the nickname Spider Man. He didn't care much for pets. It was mutual. He also didn't care for pants. Likewise, that was mutual.
Anyone who knew Zeke knew that he lived his life as much in dreams as he did awake. Tough as nails til the end, Zeke never bowed to the pressure of the Velcro shoe industry. He will forever be missed and now will always be dreaming. Please think of him whenever you see a 2 dollar bill or the bluebird of happiness.
