Esther Laura Jackson
ALBUQUERQUE, NM - Esther Laura Jackson, 76, fondly known by many as Laura, passed away March 30, 2023, in Albuquerque, NM. She was born January 22, 1947, in Mount Orab, Ohio to John Pierce and Ocie Rebecca (Howlett) Jackson. Laura is survived by her daughter, Charlese Denee Shelly Bedford (Deeikee Williams), Flagstaff; grandsons, Lewis and Vincent Williams; brothers, Hank Jackson, Holt's Summit, Mo.; and Jimmy Jackson, Urbana, Mo.; sisters, Etta Sue Bobbett, Humboldt, Neb.; and Elma Lou Lucy Burke, Houston, Texas; and her pet chihuahua, Poppy Reddog.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Edwin Lee Jackson (2018), JW Jackson (1976), Freddie Joe Jackson (1999); and her sister, Nettie Jane Kittle (2014).
Laura had a sense of adventure and it showed in her work history. She was a graduate of Skyline (Missouri) High School. After working for NASA during the Apollo program in Houston, Texas, she attended airline school in Kansas City, Missouri. She later had great opportunities working for United Airlines, Hughes Aircraft, the Missouri Department of Corrections, the Missouri Department of Water Conservation, Kalil Bottling, Nabisco, and Dreyer's Ice Cream, to name a few. In Los Angeles, she studied early childhood development in college, learned about natural health, was a paid extra in a few movies, and she loved the beach. She returned to the Midwest and resided there for over 10 years. Arizona was always close to her heart, so she finally came to Flagstaff to be with her daughter and grandsons in 2021.
Laura had a passion for travel. She sometimes played the piano, enjoyed listening to the radio, watching online videos, and was knowledgeable about world events. She took great care of her animals, especially her kitties. She loved Jesus and was eager to meet Him.
Laura was laid to rest Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 10 a.m. at Citizens Cemetery, 1300 N. San Francisco St., Flagstaff, Arizona 86004.
