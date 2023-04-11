ALBUQUERQUE, NM - Esther Laura Jackson, 76, fondly known by many as Laura, passed away March 30, 2023, in Albuquerque, NM. She was born January 22, 1947, in Mount Orab, Ohio to John Pierce and Ocie Rebecca (Howlett) Jackson. Laura is survived by her daughter, Charlese Denee Shelly Bedford (Deeikee Williams), Flagstaff; grandsons, Lewis and Vincent Williams; brothers, Hank Jackson, Holt's Summit, Mo.; and Jimmy Jackson, Urbana, Mo.; sisters, Etta Sue Bobbett, Humboldt, Neb.; and Elma Lou Lucy Burke, Houston, Texas; and her pet chihuahua, Poppy Reddog.

Laura had a sense of adventure and it showed in her work history. She was a graduate of Skyline (Missouri) High School. After working for NASA during the Apollo program in Houston, Texas, she attended airline school in Kansas City, Missouri. She later had great opportunities working for United Airlines, Hughes Aircraft, the Missouri Department of Corrections, the Missouri Department of Water Conservation, Kalil Bottling, Nabisco, and Dreyer's Ice Cream, to name a few. In Los Angeles, she studied early childhood development in college, learned about natural health, was a paid extra in a few movies, and she loved the beach. She returned to the Midwest and resided there for over 10 years. Arizona was always close to her heart, so she finally came to Flagstaff to be with her daughter and grandsons in 2021.