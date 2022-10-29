Ernie Montoya passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. Born on August 27, 1951, in Flagstaff, Arizona he was the second child of Paul and Faye Montoya. Ernie was a third-generation resident of Flagstaff.

He was a member of Coconino High School’s first graduating class in 1969. He met and married his wife, Kathy, while a police officer for the Flagstaff Police Department. He then attended Northern Arizona University graduating in 1982 with his Bachelor of Science in Planning and Public Administration. He applied his knowledge and skills in the banking industry, at Valley National Bank of Arizona, Bank One and finally Chase Bank; beginning as a loan officer in Flagstaff and ending his career as a Senior Vice President and Retail Regional Manager. Over the years, Ernie enjoyed collaborating with community leaders, colleagues, and friends. After his career in banking, Ernie became an Associate Broker and enjoyed helping clients achieve their goals and dreams of home ownership or through investing in real estate property.

Ernie is known as a committed member of the Flagstaff and Tempe communities and has touched the lives of many people. He and his wife Kathy took pride in collecting thousands of pounds of food for the under privileged through their neighborhood food drive and Louie’s Cupboard at Northern Arizona University to help reduce food insecurity.

Ernie enjoyed spending time with his loving wife Kathy of 46 years. There are very few times in his life when Kathy was not at his side and those times, were mainly when he was golfing with this brother Bob. Ernie even scored a hole-in-one at the Phoenix Country Club in 1999, not bad for an amateur.

Ernie is survived by his wife Kathy, his nephew Ryan (Caitlin) and his great nephew Bronson. His loving brother and sister, Jerry (Teresa) and Veronica (Henry), along with many wonderful nieces and nephews.

Everyone who knew him will miss his positive and loving spirit. Please celebrate his life by raising a glass of your favorite drink in his memory.

Services as follows on Friday, November 18, 2022: 11 am Religious services at Church of the Holy Spirit, Tempe, AZ. Celebration of Life at Embassy Suites, Tempe, AZ at 1 pm

Kathy wants to thank all who sent love, and prayers during Ernie’s last few weeks. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to NAU’s Louie’s Cupboard, Fund 5351. You can donate in Ernie’s honor at foundationnau.org or by sending a check to the NAU Foundation at PO Box 4094, Flagstaff, AZ 86011.