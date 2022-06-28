 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ernestina Bobadilla Rosell Alaniz

Ernestina Bobadilla Rosell Alaniz born August 12, 1934, in Flagstaff, Arizona passed on Friday, June 24, 2022, in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information on service please go to flagstaffmortuay.com

