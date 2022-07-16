Ernest N. Webb Sr.

Norm Webb died peacefully in his apartment at the Peaks Senior Living Community on July 6, 2022 at the age of 99.

Norm was born in Baltimore, Maryland on September 28, 1922 to Elisha and Elsie Rexroth Webb. Following graduation from Baltimore Polytechnic Institute in 1941, he began working for the Glenn L Martin Company, where he met his future wife Mildred McCord.

In June 1944, he was drafted into the Army. After completing basic training he was assigned to the 88th Division which was operating In Italy. While serving there, in April, 1945, he was wounded in action, thus receiving a Purple Heart. He then spent recovery time in a hospital in Italy and later transferred to a stateside hospital. He was finally released from the hospital and discharged in the fall of 1945.

Norm returned to the Martin Company as a hydraulics engineer. In March, 1946 he and ''Millie" were married. Their only child, Ernie, was born in January, 1947. He completed his aviation career working for the Naval Air Systems Command where he retired in 1985.

Norm was a life-long sports fan, having played various sports when he was young. In particular, he was a baseball enthusiast and a member of the Baltimore Old-Timers Baseball Association.

He was a member of the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and the Military Order of the Purple Heart.

Norm is survived by his son Ernie, his wife Linda and grandsons Greg and David, and his wife Christine.

A Celebration of Life will be held at The Peaks on July 23rd at 2:00 PM. Memories and condolences can be left for family online at www.norvelowensmortuary.com