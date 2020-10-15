ERIC SPEIRS

Eric Joseph Speirs, age 58, of Flagstaff passed away at home on October 12, 2020 after a determined battle with pancreatic cancer. A motivational speaker and leadership counselor, he spent his last days living life to the fullest, saying he could sleep later after he was gone.

Born in the Bronx, the middle child of three, he grew up with summers full of lightning bugs and kickball, and winters making snowmen or playing football on the frozen tundra of South Jersey. Born with limited vision in his left eye, he was determined to excel at sports, eventually making the varsity basketball team in high school. His love of sport and competition followed throughout his adult life. He was especially proud of his work with the Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA), officiating multiple sports. But his true passion lay in being a volleyball official, calling matches for both AIA and USA Volleyball. His passion and dedication resulted in Eric being recognized as a skilled and dedicated mentor to many up and coming officials in the sport.