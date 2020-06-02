Emrold Leroy Prickett, Jr (Lee), father of five children, went home to be with his Heavenly Father on Friday, May 15, 2020, he was 74 years old. He was born on October 20, 1945 in Long Beach, California to Emrold LeRoy and Marie Madeline Prickett (Bastenchury). He served in the Army for six years (May 1963 – March 1969). He moved to Flagstaff, Arizona in March of 1973, and spent most of his years in the area. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Accounting degree on May 18, 1979 from Northern Arizona University. He will forever be remembered for his faith and dedication to the Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus (Fourth Degree Knight), and Elks Lodge (former Exalted Ruler). Many people will miss the daily calls they received from Lee. He loved sports, and rarely missed his children's and grandchildren's games. His local accounting business was a booster of Northern Arizona University for many seasons.