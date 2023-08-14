Emma Roberts

Emma Roberts, 88, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 6, 2023, at her home in Cortez, CO. Emma was born October 5, 1934, in Silver City, New Mexico. She married the late Frank Roberts on October 17, 1961, and they lived in Winslow, AZ before relocating to Flagstaff, AZ in 1974. They were happily married for 56 years before Frank passed in 2017. Emma worked at Carters (a clothing store for children) and TG&Y before being employed with W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc. where she worked until she retired in 2002.

Emma enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing, and creating crafts out of clay. She loved listening to music and dancing with her grandchildren. Gardening and tending to her roses were also something that she really enjoyed and loved. Because of her generous spirit and pleasant personality, she was loved by so many. She was a wonderful wife, mother, sister, friend, and grandmother. She will be greatly missed by all.

Emma is survived by her children, Mary Loretta Gallegos and Tina Marie Duran; grandchildren, Alex and Jacob Abeyta all from Cortez, CO. Also, survived by her siblings: Leroy Chavez (Flagstaff, AZ), Flaviano Chavez (Phoenix, AZ), Vera Tapia (Kingman, AZ), and Margie Tiede (Cornville, AZ), along with many nieces, nephews, and family.

She is preceded in death by her husband Frank Roberts (Cortez, CO.); parents, Jacobo and Adela Chavez (Flagstaff, AZ); sister Phillis Chavez and brother Ralph Chavez (both passed in Infancy); brother Phillip Chavez (Flagstaff, AZ); sister Bernice Martinez (Kingman, AZ), and grandbaby Joe Duran Jr.

Service is Friday, August 18, 2023, at San Francisco de Asis Catholic Church, 1600 E. Route 66, Flagstaff, AZ 86001. Viewing at 9:15 a.m., Holy Rosary at 10:00 a.m., Mass service at 10:30 a.m. Burial service will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 201 W. University Dr, Flagstaff, AZ 86001.