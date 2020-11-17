On November 12, 2020, Emma Gutierrez was taken by our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. On November 17, 2020, she was buried in Calvary Catholic Cemetery.

Emma was born on June 1, 1941, in Jerome, Arizona. Emma and her husband, Eduardo, owned and operated the Loma Vista Tortilla Shop in Flagstaff, Arizona. Later in life, Emma volunteered and was employed by St. Vincent de Paul Travel Aid and Thrift Store. Her enjoyment in life were her eleven grandchildren and her fifteen great grandchildren, and spending time with her family and friends. Emma also loved going to the casino.