Emily Frances Towsley-Ferreira of Flagstaff, AZ passed away October 27, 2020 at Flagstaff Medical Center. She was 74.

Emily was born April 3, 1946 in Los Angeles, CA to Ralph and Miriam Towsley. Emily was a homemaker, wife, and mother who had a great love for God and the Catholic Faith. She enjoyed crocheting, fishing, and music.

Emily was married to Henry Ferreira in 1986. She is survived by her husband Henry; son, Matthew Towsley of Guymon, OK; daughter, Lesly Marcum of Flagstaff, AZ; son, Daniel Towsley of Flagstaff, AZ. Emily is also survived by six grandchildren. Lorie, Jacob, Jaxon, and Justin Towsley of Guymon, OK; Meagan and Hannah Marcum of Flagstaff, AZ; one great-grandson, Riley of Flagstaff, AZ; brother, Paul Towsley of San Diego, CA.

Emily is preceded in death by her parents Ralph and Miriam, sisters Marion Mills and Julie McCann, and her beloved son, James Timothy (Tim) Ball.

Memorial serviced for Emily and Tim (Passed away January 2, 2016) will be held at the FlagNaz Community Church on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 4:00 PM. Dinner to follow. Condolences can be offered to family and friends at norvelowensmortuary.com.