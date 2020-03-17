Elvira Betty Juarez

A devout Catholic, Betty had a special devotion to the Blessed Mother along with a strong dedication to preserving Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, now a chapel. Her father helped build it, siblings and their children were married there, baptized there, had their funeral Masses celebrated there, and it's where her funeral will be celebrated this week. A viewing will take place from 3:00 to 5:00 pm on Wednesday, March 18th at Norvel Owens Mortuary Chapel, 914 E. Route 66. Barring interruption from the corona virus or a winter storm, on Thursday, March 19, 2020, Our Lady of Guadalupe chapel at 224 S. Kendrick will host her Rosary beginning at 9:30 a.m. followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Following Mass, her remains will be interred in a graveside ceremony at near-by Calvary Cemetery where she will join her father, two sisters and her brothers in eternal rest. Afterwards, please join us back at Our Lady of Guadalupe chapel for a luncheon in her honor.