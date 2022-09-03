 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Eloísa S. Tachias

Eloísa S. Tachias

Eloí sa S. Tachias passed away peacefully at her home August 29th, 2022, in Flagstaff, Arizona and went to join the family she lost and missed so much.

She lived 90 great years fighting every battle and with so much love.

She is survived by her husband of 67 years Ernesto, siblings Tony and Josephine, children Irene (Charles), Martin & Michelle. Grandchildren Aurelia (Chuy)Tabatha (Gino), Sabrina (Corey), Samantha. Greatgrandchildren, Raymond, Esperanza, Enrique, Brianna, Vanessa, Alexander and great-great grandchild Noah Matthew (miracle baby).

As we who love her feel that we lost her, we have gained someone to protect and watch over us in spirit. Eloí sa worked happily in the public schools as a lunch lady for many years and was also a Harvey Girl back in the day.

"Life is never going to be the same without your laughs, smiles, and sweet voice here grandma, but we all know you're going to be watching over us and be giving us the strength to get through this". We all are going to love and miss your loving and caring soul; we are all very thankful of all the time we got to spend with you grandma. We love you very much.

Service will be Wednesday, September 7, 2022, with Rosary starting at 10:00 am and Mass to following at San Francisco de Asis then a Graveside service at 12:00 pm at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.

