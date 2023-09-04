KINGMAN - Elliott Ness, formerly of Williams, Flagstaff and Kingman AZ, passed tragically August 7, 2023 after being on life support for 10 days. Elliott was born October 5, 1965 to Brad and Gloria Ness in Upland CA. The family later relocated to AZ in the 70's. Elliott attended grade school and high school in Williams AZ. All who knew Elliott knew how special he was. He was kind, caring, loved his family and friends so much, and loved the Lord with all his heart. His passing has created such a vast emptiness that can never be replenished. He is immensely missed and forever will be.