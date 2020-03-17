Elizabeth Tallman

Elizabeth (Liz) Tallman passed in peace at the age of 76 in Flagstaff, Arizona on Tuesday, March 10th, 2020. She was born in Chicago, Illinois to Alfonse and Ruth Mangan. She is survived by her husband of 48 years Gary Tallman, brother Tom Mangan, daughter Marsha (Matt) and son Darren (Meredith). Liz's family moved to Boulder, Colorado when she was 4. She graduated from the University of Colorado at Boulder in 1971 with a bachelor's degree in Business Administration. 1971 was a busy year for her. Not only did she graduate from college, she got married and she and her new husband moved to Kent, Ohio. In 1976, the family moved to Flagstaff. Liz was very active in the Flagstaff community. She worked for the Flagstaff Education Association for many years. In her spare time, she was ever present in the support of her family and passionate and dedicated in causes she believed in. She was instrumental in bringing girls fast pitch softball to the Flagstaff high schools. She helped with raising Guide Dogs for the Blind puppies with Darren. She was heavily involved in the Mountain Mushers, the Flagstaff sled dog group. She took her basset hound, Rose, to the hospital as a therapy dog with the Delta Society (now Pet Partners). She and her collie, Daisy, would spend time with children in the Flagstaff Library in the Paws to Read Program. She obviously loved dogs and was a very active member with the Flagstaff Kennel Club. She shared her love of dogs with others when she taught dog obedience and other classes with her business, Common Sense Dog Training. She will be missed by many. A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, April 18th at Norvel Owens Mortuary 914 E Rout 66 Flagstaff AZ. Memories and condolences can be shared with family direct or online at www.norvelowensmortuary.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to www.petpartners.org or Paws to Read.