Elizabeth O’Connor

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-810-7370 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Elizabeth “Bette” O'Connor

Bette O'Connor, 72, of Flagstaff, died May 29, 2020 in St. Louis, Missouri.

Bette was born to Kathryn and Dr. Maurice O'Connor, January 25, 1948, in Cleveland, Ohio. She graduated from Kent State University in 1970 with a degree in Therapeutic Recreation. After graduation, she began a career as a Recreation Therapist in Columbus, Ohio and later Phoenix, Arizona. In 1982 Bette graduated from the Santa Fe College of Natural Medicine and started her thirty-three-year practice as a massage therapist in Flagstaff. Through her work, Bette blessed many with her loving hands and spirit.

After retiring in 2015, Bette moved to the Northern California coast, near San Francisco, where she spent two years before moving to St. Louis, Mo. In Missouri she lived with her sister, Kathryn, and brother-in-law, Joe, with lots of other family nearby.

Bette loved to travel and visited Europe, Morocco and Central America. She also loved traveling the West and spent a summer in Alaska. It was in Alaska that a childhood dream was fulfilled when she witnessed an amazing display of the Northern Lights, with light in all four directions and overhead. Bette also liked gardening, hiking, dancing, reading, and cross-country skiing. She cherished her cat and two dogs, Bella and Gracie.