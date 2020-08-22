Elizabeth Gordon

Long time Sedona and native Flagstaff resident, Elizabeth J. “Bee” Gordon, born 08/16/46, died of natural causes on 08/03/20. She was born and raised in Flagstaff, and she worked as an Inhalation Therapist at Flagstaff Hospital. Recently, she owned and operated the Horse Mesa Ranch in the Village of Oak Creek.
She is survived by Melqui Morales, long time, devoted partner at the ranch and brothers, Edward J. “Ned” Britt of Cupertino, CA and Martin S. Britt of Camp Verde, AZ. Final arrangements by Wescott Funeral Home in Cottonwood, AZ
