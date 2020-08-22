Elizabeth Gordon

Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Long time Sedona and native Flagstaff resident, Elizabeth J. “Bee” Gordon, born 08/16/46, died of natural causes on 08/03/20. She was born and raised in Flagstaff, and she worked as an Inhalation Therapist at Flagstaff Hospital. Recently, she owned and operated the Horse Mesa Ranch in the Village of Oak Creek.