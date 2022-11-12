Elias Jaramillo

Elias “Lee” P. Jaramillo, 91, passed away on November 2, 2022 in Flagstaff, AZ. Elias was born on June 29, 1931 in Quemado, NM to Ambrosio and Crusita Jaramillo and was one of nine children. He grew up and attended school in Quemado and enjoyed playing sports and he was on the high school basketball team. He served in the Navy from 1951-1955 during the Korean War. Elias attended barber school in Phoenix, AZ and made this his profession and stayed in Arizona. Elias enjoyed watching football, basketball, baseball, and boxing. He loved music and enjoyed dancing, as well as camping, hunting and fishing. Elias was a well-known barber and created many friendships over the years. Elias was also a member of the American Legion and VFW and was proud to serve on the color guard and as a chaplain and participated in many parades and other military events. He was also actively involved with the Catholic Church and assisted as an usher, Eucharistic minister, church choir, adoration and attended many Cursillos.
Elias is survived by his daughter Angelina Moreno, son David Jaramillo, daughter Jennifer Jaramillo, daughter Maria Garcia (William Garcia Jr.), sister Martha Moncayo, sister Gloria McDaniel (Roy), brother Ambrosio Jaramillo Jr. (Jean), sister Virginia Jaramillo (Ray), nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and on great-great-granddaughter and many nieces and nephews. Elias was preceded in death by his wife Ramona, his parents, two brothers, one sister, and one grandson.
Holy Rosary, Norvel Owens Mortuary, 914 E Route 66, on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 6:00pm. Funeral mass, SFDA Catholic Church, 1600 E Route 66, on Friday, November 18, 2022 at 10:30am, followed by military honors. Burial mass Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 3 Parish Ln, Quemado, NM on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 11:00am, followed by gravesite services
