EDWARD GARCIA

EDWARD H. GARCIA, July 31, 1932 – April 23, 2020. From Reserve, New Mexico is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Josie Magana Garcia, his 5 children, Mary Lou Tristan (Ramiro), Virginia “Ginnie” Diaz (Manuel), Anthony (Mary Ann), Larry, Leonard (Lorraine). Blessed with 19 grandchildren, 49 great-grandchildren and 6 great great-grandchildren. Also survived by his siblings, Benny, Clara, Robert, and Priscilla. He is proceeded in death by his parents Ben and Emeila Garcia, siblings Ellen, Clive, Willie, Nana and Della, granddaughter Desiree Garcia and great-grandson Angelo Tristan.

Edward and Josie were married August 10, 1952 and would have celebrated 68 years this August. Our dad enjoyed camping and fishing, dancing, and cooking. He was a feisty and joking man. He was greatly loved by not only his family but many friends. We would love to give a special thank you to Donna Sicovitch, who took such great loving care of our dad. Daddy, you will be greatly missed, and you are so greatly loved. Arrangements are by Lozano's Flagstaff Mortuary, www.FlagstaffMortuary.com.