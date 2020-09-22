Edward Garcia

1987 brought another head coaching opportunity when Coach Garcia was hired to coach baseball at South Mountain Community College in Phoenix, Arizona. His legacy was entrenched in how he recruited his players. He would often find talented baseball players who might not have had an opportunity to play college baseball anywhere else. Coach Garcia gave several players a chance to play at SMCC. He enjoyed coaching these players and watching them mature and grow in talent. Several players he coached went on to play at top four-year colleges and /or got drafted into the professional baseball ranks.

After twenty-two (22) years of coaching baseball, Coach Garcia decided to hang up the cleats. His next chapter included teaching in the Roosevelt School District in Phoenix, Arizona and returning to school himself. Edward eventually received School Administration Degree and became the assistant principal at Sunland Elementary School. After thirty-six (36) years in education /coaching, he retired in 2003 and remained living in Chandler, Arizona. In retirement, Edward spent time traveling and enjoying his passion for singing. Every week you could find him singing classic country music songs at his favorite Karaoke spots.