Edward Conley

Edward Conley, 76, went home to the Father April 10 at 3:10 am 2023 in Milton Florida.Ed was born in Queens, NY June 6, 1946. He was one of thirteen children born to Frances B Gambo.

He is survived by his children Kenneth James Conley (April), Jeanette Marie Pedersen (Kent) and Melissa Anne Heal. Four grandsons, John Andrew Lovely, Joshua Edward Lovely, Peter Raymond Lovely and Connor Drye. Three granddaughters Amanda Jean Lovely, Aryn Drye and Leah Pedersen. Three brothers, four sisters, and several nieces and nephews who loved him dearly.

He was preceded in death by his father James G Conley, mother Frances B (Gambo, Conley) Morrison, three brothers and two sisters.

He raised his children in Flagstaff with his then wife and children's mother Cheryl Jean McCurley. He received his Bachelor of Science in Education at NAU. Ed always considered Flagstaff home.As a proud Vietnam Veteran, he will be laid to rest at Camp Navajo Monday June 12 in Flagstaff Arizona.

There will be a Catholic Mass at 10:30 am on June 12 at: San Francisco de Asis, 1600 E Route 66, Flagstaff, AZ 86004

Followed by a grave side service with honors at noon at: Camp Navajo 14317 Veterans Dr, Flagstaff, AZ 86015

