Edward Anthony Otero

He is survived by Father Eddie M Otero, Mother Gloria Otero and Sister Laura Otero; Two Children Mariah and Jacob Otero (Mother-Kaci Lujan); Three Grandchildren, Trevor Otero, Landen Otero, and Hazel Otero and Life Partner Caroline Stafford-Connolly. He is preceded in death by Ramon Otero and Virginia Otero.

Edward was a man of many words and had a lot of love to share with others. He was very outgoing and had a positive outlook on life. He had two wonderful children that he would do anything for and loved his grandchildren with his whole heart. He will be missed dearly.