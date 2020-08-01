In Loving Memory of Edward Anthony Otero born December 12th, 1970-July 26th, 2020. Gone to young and to soon.
He is survived by Father Eddie M Otero, Mother Gloria Otero and Sister Laura Otero; Two Children Mariah and Jacob Otero (Mother-Kaci Lujan); Three Grandchildren, Trevor Otero, Landen Otero, and Hazel Otero and Life Partner Caroline Stafford-Connolly. He is preceded in death by Ramon Otero and Virginia Otero.
Edward was a man of many words and had a lot of love to share with others. He was very outgoing and had a positive outlook on life. He had two wonderful children that he would do anything for and loved his grandchildren with his whole heart. He will be missed dearly.
Services will be limited to immediate family due to COVID-19 restrictions.
