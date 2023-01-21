Edward Anaya

Edward "Bardo" Victor Anaya passed away on January 5, 2023, in Cottonwood, AZ at the age of 66. Preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Theresa Anaya, siblings, Henry Anaya, Jimmy Anaya, and Victoria Gonzalez.
Edward is lovingly remembered by his daughter, Jessica (Chad) McNichol and 5 grandchildren, siblings, Christine Chavez, Ramona Anaya, Joseph Anaya, Rita (Martin–Dickie) Arias, Mary Anaya, and Juanita Anaya. 12 nephews, 12 nieces, 38 grand nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Flagstaff at 1:00pm on Thursday, January 26, 2023.
A Celebration of Life potluck will follow at the VFW in Flagstaff.
Cards can be sent to:
Anaya Family - 328 E. Zuni Dr. Flagstaff, AZ 86005
