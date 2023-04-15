FLAGSTAFF—Dustin S. Hanoum of Flagstaff, AZ passed away on April 8, 2023 after an extended and challenging illness. He was born on June 22, 1973 to Gerald T and Yvonne K Hanoum in Santa Cruz, California.

Dustin was a loving husband and devoted father and is survived by his wife of 23 years, Brenda Camacho Hanoum and their nine children: Zereth (25), Nefertari (20), Sahirah (18), Salma (16), Tristan (15), Eliana (11), Syed (9), Zayn (8), and Uziah (5). Family was the center of Dustin’s life and a source of great pride.

Dustin was employed as a sales manager at Findlay Toyota Flagstaff. He was respected and admired by his co-workers, and was well known for his caring nature and unwavering commitment to his team. Prior to joining Findlay Toyota Dustin held a similar position with Flagstaff Nissan/Subaru and at other automotive dealerships in California. Before embarking on his automotive career Dustin was also a police officer with the Oakland Police Department for five years.

In addition to his family and career, Dustin’s interests included fitness/bodybuilding, golf, hiking and target shooting.

Dustin is preceded in death by his parents Gerald and Yvonne and his sister, Tiffany Hanoum Pena.

Dustin was loved and admired by so many in our community, and will be deeply missed by his family, friends, co-workers and neighbors. There are no services planned at this time, however a fund has been established with Shadows Foundation to assist his family with significant medical and living expenses. If you’d like to make a donation in Dustin’s honor, please go to www.shadowsfoundation.org/donate and reference DUSTIN HANOUM.