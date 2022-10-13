DreDee Jay

DeeDee Draper Jay lived with a joyful attitude, laughing as she stumbled onto the next new adventure in her 77 years (a number that is both a palindrome and multiple of two primes). She passed peacefully, painlessly, and punctiliously in her own home in Port Townsend, Washington on October 3rd, 2022 with her two daughters holding her hands.

She brought laughter and depth to a number of lives everywhere she lived. In Boulder, Colorado as a 5th grader, she worked in her father's restaurant (College Catering, which notably served the first pizza in Boulder) answering the phone, filling orders, and making brownies while also tending to her two younger siblings.

She was always an amazing friend and kept in contact with many friends from Junior High, High School, CU Buffs, and beyond. In 1976 she moved to Flagstaff, Arizona where she was a middle school math teacher by day and theater extraordinaire by night. She co-founded Magic Curtain Productions (the local children's theater). She was often found making paper mache into amazingly convincing food props or knitting on stage as an extra in Theatrikos plays. Her true love was improv and Fox Paws (Faux Pas) was the name of her troupe that always had a good laugh and created dinner theaters from scratch in both Northern and Southern Arizona (Green Valley). She loved to cook and cater and fed many a group of family, friends, theater, UU's, and film crews, often with homemade pizza.

She loved volunteering with Habitat for Humanity, politics, and making sure that everyone's voice was heard through protests and rallies. She was adamant that all humans have the right to live safely without prejudice and hate. She has donated her body to science as she continues to give even in her death.

She is survived by the two children she raised, Emily Johnson James (Rod), and their two children Tyler and Kelsey. Windy Johnson Shaffer and her four children, Elnorra “L”, Cordelia, Adelaide “Sky” and Gwendolyn, and the beloved child she adopted away in 1965, Dan Cortes (Karen) and his four children Veronica “Roni”, Nate, Zane, and Zoe as well as the father of her children and good friend, her ex-husband Ken Johnson (Lorie), her brother Dennis Draper and sisters Alfred McElwain (Marty) and Dixie Llewellin (Dave).

It was her desire that in lieu of a formal memorial you take a few minutes to remember her fondly with a Pepperidge Farms Milano cookie and a cup of tea at your convenience on Saturday, October 15th. Please send a message to her daughters if you would like to share a memory. Contributions can be made in her name to Habitat for Humanity.