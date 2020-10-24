Dr. Raymond Tamppari

After graduating from Eastern Michigan University, Ray was drafted into the Army to serve during the Korean War, was trained as a combat medic, and stationed in Germany. Upon his discharge, Ray returned to Michigan to pursue a Master's Degree at the University of Michigan. It was at this time that Ray became inspired to become a science educator and work toward improving science education. As such, Ray became a science teacher in the Detroit public school system. During this time, he reconnected with Patricia (Abernethy), whom he had met in college. Ray was awarded an NSF scholarship to study at University of Colorado for a year, and after his return, married Patricia in August, 1961, with whom he shared his life until her passing in 1998. Just after their wedding, Ray and Pat then moved to Bakersfield, CA to teach high school. They remained there for five years, until moving back to Michigan for Ray to pursue and receive his Ph.D. in Biology from the University of Michigan. Upon graduation, Ray and Pat moved to Flagstaff, AZ where Ray was a professor of Biology at NAU until his retirement in 1994. In Flagstaff, they raised their two children, Leslie and Neil. While at NAU, Ray dedicated his career to teaching the next-generation of science educators and continuously improving science education techniques and methodologies.