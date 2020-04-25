Dr. Darius Behnam passed away peacefully at the age of 90, on February 28, 2020, in Flagstaff Arizona. Dr. Behnam graduated from the University of Paris Medical School in 1957, and then completed his Internship at Maricopa County Hospital and Residency at St. Joseph's Medical Center in Phoenix, Arizona. Additionally, he often testified as an expert witness as a Forensic Pathologist in Maricopa County.
In 1963 Dr. Behnam became the first full-time Clinical and Forensic Pathologist in Flagstaff and was the only County Coroner in Coconino County and throughout all of Northern Arizona. He served as the Director of the Pathology Department at Flagstaff Medical Center and established Clinical and Anatomical Laboratories which he ran independently, thereby assisting most medical professionals in Flagstaff. Darius was an extraordinary physician, who was highly respected by his peers locally and statewide.
On a personal level, Darius loved the outdoors and was an avid sportsman who enjoyed boating, fishing, skiing, tennis, swimming and making routine trips to Mexico to relax. He adored his beloved dogs and took them with him whenever possible. He had an amazing zest for appreciating the fun things life offered and was much loved for his playful sense of humor. He enjoyed arm wrestling and playing ping pong with his grandsons and son-in-law's...only if he won!
Darius was also multi-lingual and had an appreciation for people of diverse cultures. He treated all with dignity, regardless of their circumstances. He was a kind man with a big heart who loved spending time with his family. His display of hard work and perseverance made him a role model for his friends, colleagues, and above all, his family.
Darius will be dearly missed by his family, friends and all who knew him. We will forever carry his memory in our hearts. He is survived by his two daughters Leila Garas (Frank) and Mimi Mathews along with his four grandchildren, Nadia Garas, Rachael Mathews, Michael Garas and Christian Mathews. He continued to maintain a lovely friendship with his ex-wife Esther Behnam and also leaves behind his longtime friend Kathy Weldon.
Due to current travel and social distancing restrictions, there are no plans for services at this time. Friends and family will be invited to a Celebration of Life at a local church through Norvel Owens Mortuary at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in Darius's honor to Northland Hospice P.O. Box 997, Flagstaff, AZ 86002. Memories and condolences can be shared online at www.norvelowensmortuary.com
