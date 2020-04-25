× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-810-7370 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dr. Darius Behnam passed away peacefully at the age of 90, on February 28, 2020, in Flagstaff Arizona. Dr. Behnam graduated from the University of Paris Medical School in 1957, and then completed his Internship at Maricopa County Hospital and Residency at St. Joseph's Medical Center in Phoenix, Arizona. Additionally, he often testified as an expert witness as a Forensic Pathologist in Maricopa County.

In 1963 Dr. Behnam became the first full-time Clinical and Forensic Pathologist in Flagstaff and was the only County Coroner in Coconino County and throughout all of Northern Arizona. He served as the Director of the Pathology Department at Flagstaff Medical Center and established Clinical and Anatomical Laboratories which he ran independently, thereby assisting most medical professionals in Flagstaff. Darius was an extraordinary physician, who was highly respected by his peers locally and statewide.

On a personal level, Darius loved the outdoors and was an avid sportsman who enjoyed boating, fishing, skiing, tennis, swimming and making routine trips to Mexico to relax. He adored his beloved dogs and took them with him whenever possible. He had an amazing zest for appreciating the fun things life offered and was much loved for his playful sense of humor. He enjoyed arm wrestling and playing ping pong with his grandsons and son-in-law's...only if he won!