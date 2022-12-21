Dr. Bert McKinnon, 75, passed peacefully in the loving embrace of his family in the early hours of December 9th, 2022. He’ll be remembered for his love of family and friends, his intellect, ethics, and kindness, and for service to his profession, community, and country.

The middle of three brothers, Bert grew up in River Plaza, New Jersey. His father, the son of Scottish immigrants, was a carpenter. His mother, a bookkeeper, was the daughter of Polish immigrants. They were loving, hard-working parents who raised their boys to value education, work ethic, frugality, and fairness.

Bert earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Pennsylvania, a Master of Medical Science degree from Rutgers University, and a Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Colorado. He served seven years of active duty as a US Navy commander stationed aboard the USS Dixon and at Balboa Naval Medical Center. While there, he focused on corrective procedures for clubfoot, a condition that afflicted his mother.

Dr. McKinnon moved his family to Flagstaff in 1982 and co-founded Flagstaff Bone & Joint. He became a fellow of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons. During his 26-year practice in Flagstaff he saved and improved thousands of lives. Patient care compelled the highest standards and tireless work, travel to rural clinics, and volunteer medical missions to five foreign countries.

Service defined Dr. McKinnon’s public life. He was a volunteer teacher and twice served as Northern Arizona Healthcare’s board chair. He served in board or leadership roles at Flagstaff Medical Center, United Way of Northern Arizona, Flagstaff Little League, Flagstaff Sports Institute, and the Coconino County Victims Compensation Board. He co-founded Northern Arizona Volunteer Medical Corp, which has provided medical care to thousands in Mongolia, Cambodia, Brazil, Mexico, Bolivia, and Haiti. He also co-founded Fitkids of Arizona, a childhood obesity prevention and education program.

After retirement, Bert’s life blossomed. He remarked that, “being a doctor was what I did, but it isn’t who I am,” that, “the best investments are in memories,” and that, “each new day has the potential to be your best yet.”

His extraordinary intellect and curiosity intensified with age. A voracious reader and conversationalist, his book club held sway on his calendar. His only lapse was a recent loss at chess to his grandson; the loser’s prize, a bag of brussels sprouts.

He loved and coached baseball. His knowledge of it was encyclopedic. He reveled in old stadiums and traveled with friends and family to games around the country. He loved watching his sons and grandsons play; two played in college, one professionally.

He also loved sailing. He taught his sons to sail and captained multi-day trips with family and friends in the Aegean, Mediterranean, Caribbean and Sea of Cortez. A keen navigator, he loved poring over charts.

He loved fishing, especially fly fishing. He was meticulous to learn the natural history of rivers, trout, and insects. Fishing was fodder for frequent trips. He always politely out-fished his boys.

Bert and his wife Karen loved to travel, exploring the world’s cultures and cuisines. He loved to host and cook for family and friends. He was in lifelong pursuit of mixing the ultimate Manhattan and sipping the best (other people’s) scotch.

Bert was frugal, pragmatic, and shied from excess. His strong convictions tethered to his family’s immigrant, blue collar roots. His conduct begot his and others’ best selves. He was honored by his friendships and eagerly conjured memories of friends passed.

Bert’s greatest love was for family. He and his wife Karen married in 2003, forming a combined family of five children and, later, seven grandchildren. Bert’s affection for his family was unflagging. He cherished each moment together and reveled in being a grandpa. He put his brothers, with whom his visits were frequent, at the center of his life.

Bert is survived by his wife Karen, his sons Taylor (Ülkü), Pete (Bridget) and Tim (Mila), Karen’s two children Johri (Shannon) and Audrey (Mike), seven grandchildren, and his brothers George, Bill (Karen), and nieces Stephanie and Amy.

A celebration of life will be held on May 21st, 2023, from 11—5 pm, with a program at 1 pm, at Flagstaff Elks Lodge, 2101 N San Francisco St, Flagstaff, AZ 86001.

Charitable donations in honor of Dr. Bert McKinnon can be made to the United Way of Northern Arizona.