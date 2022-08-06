 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Douglas John Glasscock

Douglas passed away August 4, 2021, in Denver, Colorado. Doug was born March 15, 1961 in Flagstaff, Arizona. Doug had battled Acute Myeloid Leukemia for 10 years. Doug had lived on Kauai for the past 8 years. He loved hiking the Heritage Trail. He lived in Telluride, Colorado for 10 years. Doug was an avid skier, skiing every day there was snow. He enjoyed skiing with his son, daughter and grandson, and skijoring and hiking with his husky-malamute, Blazer. Doug owned Thunderbird Wholesale Trading Company for 20 years. Doug is survived by his wife, Tana Glasscock; son, Brandon Glasscock; daughter, Dana Michaan; son in law, Michael Michaan and grandson, Ryan Byrne. Sister, Anne Fishback and brother, Bill Glasscock.

