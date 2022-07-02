Dorothy Thompson

Dorothy J. Thompson was born in Buffalo, New York on June 4, 1940. Her family moved to Tucson when she was a little girl. She attended Salpointe Catholic High School; graduating in 1958. It was there that she met her sweetheart Wayne. With her in a poodle skirt, and him in a white tee-shirt with cigarettes rolled up in the sleeve, they set out to begin a lifetime of adventures together; getting married at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church just after graduation. After living in several places in Arizona and southern California, they jumped at the chance to move to Flagstaff in 1969. She worked very hard raising four children and always helping with family business ventures. She was the “details” behind the “big ideas.” Together, she and Wayne started and ran several businesses throughout northern Arizona.

She greatly enjoyed being involved in all of her children's various sports and other activities; and later attended most of her grandchildren's events as well. For nearly fifty years, she rarely missed a little league or basketball game, girl scout trip, school play, prom photos, graduation, or any other event. A highlight of hers was a surprise 50th wedding anniversary trip to Hawaii, attended by all of the kids and grandkids (way back in 2008)!

She passed away at home on June 10, 2022. She is survived by her husband of (almost) 64 years, Wayne; and her children Michael (Sandy), Sherrie, Mark (Jeannette), and Stephen (Elizabeth), as well as grandchildren Kristine (Nicholas), Michelle (Mark), Michael, Mark (Soohyun), Tanner (Jade), Christine, Victoria, Mattingly, Mitchell and Luke; and great-grandchildren, Zachary, Zoey, and Jasmine; and her brother Kenneth Kroncke (Becky) and nephews Erik and Kevin (Rachael) Kroncke. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jean and Edward, as well as her granddaughter, Stacie.

Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at 10:30 am at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, 16 W. Cherry, with interment to follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.