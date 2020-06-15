Dorothy McFall

Stranger was not a word in Dorothy's vocabulary. Everywhere she went she made new friends; she was that special person that kept in touch with her friends from the time she met them until the day she passed. She had a huge heart and was always working for or giving to others. If you looked up the expression, “Pay it forward,” there was a picture of Dorothy. We are all going to miss her terribly. There was only one Dorothy and she'll never be replaced. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a future date at San Francisco de Asis Roman Catholic Church in Flagstaff, 1600 E. Route 66. In lieu of flowers please donate to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or a children's charity of your choice. Dorothy loved children!