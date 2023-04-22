Dorothy Jane Cosand passed peacefully with family by her side, April 17, 2023. Born November 17, 1933, to John Cliff and Clara J Snyder in Glenwood, New Mexico, she lived on the family ranch in Reserve, NM until her heart was stolen by Vaughn Cosand, her husband of 57 years. They settled in Flagstaff in 1966 and never left. Dorothy worked several jobs over the years, but her primary focus was raising her children. Once the kids were grown, she worked to be the best doggie mom and grandma she could be to her beloved Andy, Woody, George and Buster.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband Vaughn, her parents, her sister Betty, brothers Jake and Ernest. She is survived by her children Rock (Karen), Kathy (Joel) and Melisa, granddog Buster, grandchildren Richard, Johnny, Kevin, and Kristy, many loving nieces, nephews and friends.
The family will hold a Celebration of Life later this year. Memories and condolences can be shared with family online at www.norvelowensmortuary.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.