Dorothy Jane Cosand passed peacefully with family by her side, April 17, 2023. Born November 17, 1933, to John Cliff and Clara J Snyder in Glenwood, New Mexico, she lived on the family ranch in Reserve, NM until her heart was stolen by Vaughn Cosand, her husband of 57 years. They settled in Flagstaff in 1966 and never left. Dorothy worked several jobs over the years, but her primary focus was raising her children. Once the kids were grown, she worked to be the best doggie mom and grandma she could be to her beloved Andy, Woody, George and Buster.