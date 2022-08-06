 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Doris Martin

December 24, 1926 - August 3, 2022

We are mourning Doris Martin (néee Szpringer) who passed away in her California home on August 3. Twelve years old when the Nazis invaded her hometown Bedzin, Poland, she was deported to Auschwitz and survived Ludwigsdorf, a forced labor camp. Miraculously, all members of her family survived and reunited after the war. Arriving in the United States in 1950, she later married Ralph Martin. They made Flagstaff their home for many years and founded the Martin-Springer Institute at Northern Arizona University. Her story is told in her memoir, Kiss Every Step.

We are forever grateful for her untiring efforts to educate young people about the Holocaust. Bjorn Krondorfer & Melissa Cohen The Martin-Springer Institute

