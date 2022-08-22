Doris Irene O'Clair, 90, passed away on August 18, 2022 with her family surrounding her in Flagstaff, AZ.
She was born in Rexville, Iowa on June 8, 1932 to L. Keith Jones and Clara E. Jones. She was raised in Carpio, North Dakota. She was a wonderful mom to her seven children and also to all children that came into her life.
Doris is survived by her children Jeff (Lisa), Judy (John), Jackie, Jay (Jill), Jess (Jayme), and Jo Vonn "Penny". As well as 8 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband Marvin L. O'Clair, her son Jerome "Jerry", her daughter-in-law Glynda and her son-in-law Brian.
Services will be Wednesday, August 24th at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 1601 N San Francisco St, Flagstaff, AZ 86001. Visitation will begin at 11:00 am followed by service at 12 Noon. Interment will conclude services at Citizens' Cemetery. Memories and condolences can be shared online at www.norvelowensmortuary.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.