Doris Irene O'Clair, 90, passed away on August 18, 2022 with her family surrounding her in Flagstaff, AZ.

She was born in Rexville, Iowa on June 8, 1932 to L. Keith Jones and Clara E. Jones. She was raised in Carpio, North Dakota. She was a wonderful mom to her seven children and also to all children that came into her life.

Doris is survived by her children Jeff (Lisa), Judy (John), Jackie, Jay (Jill), Jess (Jayme), and Jo Vonn "Penny". As well as 8 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband Marvin L. O'Clair, her son Jerome "Jerry", her daughter-in-law Glynda and her son-in-law Brian.

Services will be Wednesday, August 24th at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 1601 N San Francisco St, Flagstaff, AZ 86001. Visitation will begin at 11:00 am followed by service at 12 Noon. Interment will conclude services at Citizens' Cemetery. Memories and condolences can be shared online at www.norvelowensmortuary.com