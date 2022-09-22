I was born Doris Gertrude Blackwell on June 13th 1923 to Clark Allen & Ella Mae Blackwell in Mountain Park, OK (delivered by Dr Preston at the home of Aunt Myrtle & Uncle Charley Good). I went to Richland school (a one-room schoolhouse) and grew up working in a cotton field in OK. I lived in Moorehead, MS for 2 yrs and than moved back to OK in 1940. In 1941 I moved with my family to AZ. I worked in the War Effort as a Rosie the Riveter (putting rivets into the wings of the B-24 Bombers) in a Aircraft Assembly Plant at Goodyear Airport, AZ during World War II.