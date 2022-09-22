I was born Doris Gertrude Blackwell on June 13th 1923 to Clark Allen & Ella Mae Blackwell in Mountain Park, OK (delivered by Dr Preston at the home of Aunt Myrtle & Uncle Charley Good). I went to Richland school (a one-room schoolhouse) and grew up working in a cotton field in OK. I lived in Moorehead, MS for 2 yrs and than moved back to OK in 1940. In 1941 I moved with my family to AZ. I worked in the War Effort as a Rosie the Riveter (putting rivets into the wings of the B-24 Bombers) in a Aircraft Assembly Plant at Goodyear Airport, AZ during World War II.
After the War I worked as a Telephone Operator for 19 yrs at Mountain States Telephone Co in Phoenix, AZ, before retiring in June of 1969. I enjoy staying home, collecting antiques, making quilts, gardening, canning and loving on my children & grandchildren. I first married Clovis Wilson Weaver in 1944 and my first child was Carolyn. Then I married Oris Francis Fulks and we had two children Dwayne & Sondra. In 1964 I married my current husband Jeffrey Lee Reynolds and we have one child Joshua. I have 8 Grandchildren, 11 Great-Grandchildren & 2 Great-Great-Grandchildren.
Doris Reynolds - Services will be Sept 24. 2022 , viewing at 9:00am & grave side services at 10 a.m. West Resthaven Funeral Horne - 6450 West Northern Ave Glendale, AZ 85301
