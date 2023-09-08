Dorane King

FLAGSTAFF - Life of Dorane King, Oct. 31, 1939 - Aug. 29, 2023. Dorane King, 83 of Flagstaff, Arizona passed on August 29, 2023, due to Alzheimer's disease. Dorane was born in Brooklyn, New York, and spent her early childhood years in Michigan. At age 9, she went to Gana, Africa as a Missionaries' daughter. Her family moved back to Reno, Nevada and Dorane went to a Seventh-day Adventist boarding high school in Platt Valley, Nebraska.

After graduation she went to Pacific Union College in Angwin, California where she met Bill King, her husband of 60 years. In her college junior year, she transferred to Newbold College in the UK. She went on to study piano at the London Conservatory of Music and finished her academic education with a B.A. in English Literature. Dorane and Bill were married on August 18, 1963.

After their marriage they settled in Glendale, California where they started a Design and Building Company. In 1973 they moved, with their only daughter, now Judy Colegrove, to Flagstaff, Arizona and continued developing their custom home Design and Building business. But Dorane's talents, service, and accomplishments go way beyond her activity of supporting the family business.

She had more talents and abilities than is right for any one person to have and she expressed them with grace and humility and a serving heart. She was absolutely beautiful in person and in spirit. Dorane always had a smile for everyone, she had a love for Jesus Christ, and it showed to friends and strangers alike. She loved to travel with visits to 44 different countries.

Dorane was a mentor to numerous kids including many of the Lost Boys from Sudan that ended up in Flagstaff. She loved to snow ski in the winter and water ski in the summer. Their houseboating on Lake Powell afforded many opportunities for group gatherings, and there were many.

One would have to be careful when being around Dorane or she would infect you with love.

She is survived by her husband Bill King, daughter Jody Colegrove, her husband Don, and grandson Avery Colegrove. She loved greatly and was truly loved.

In her early stages of Alzheimer's, she wrote her own Epitaph as follows:

When I die

Give what's left of me away

To children and flowers and animals.

And when you need me,

Put your arms

Around someone

And give them

What you need to give to me.

I want to leave you something,

Something better

Than words

Or sounds.

Look for me In the people I've known and

Treasured and loved.

Look foe me in the breezes

And fluffy clouds of a blue sky

Look for me in the dynamics of a grand piano

Or the rich tones of a concert baritone.

Give me away

Let me live on in the eyes and hearts

And minds of those I've loved.

And if you cannot give me away,

At least let me live on in your eyes and heart

And not on your mind

You can love me most

By letting

Hands touch hands,

Smiles touch hearts,

By reaching out to children and animals

And people who need to be loved.

Love doesn't die,

People do.

So, when all that's left of me

Is love,

Give me away.

There will be a celebration of her life on Saturday, October 14, 2023.