Dorane King
FLAGSTAFF - Life of Dorane King, Oct. 31, 1939 - Aug. 29, 2023. Dorane King, 83 of Flagstaff, Arizona passed on August 29, 2023, due to Alzheimer's disease. Dorane was born in Brooklyn, New York, and spent her early childhood years in Michigan. At age 9, she went to Gana, Africa as a Missionaries' daughter. Her family moved back to Reno, Nevada and Dorane went to a Seventh-day Adventist boarding high school in Platt Valley, Nebraska.
After graduation she went to Pacific Union College in Angwin, California where she met Bill King, her husband of 60 years. In her college junior year, she transferred to Newbold College in the UK. She went on to study piano at the London Conservatory of Music and finished her academic education with a B.A. in English Literature. Dorane and Bill were married on August 18, 1963.
After their marriage they settled in Glendale, California where they started a Design and Building Company. In 1973 they moved, with their only daughter, now Judy Colegrove, to Flagstaff, Arizona and continued developing their custom home Design and Building business. But Dorane's talents, service, and accomplishments go way beyond her activity of supporting the family business.
She had more talents and abilities than is right for any one person to have and she expressed them with grace and humility and a serving heart. She was absolutely beautiful in person and in spirit. Dorane always had a smile for everyone, she had a love for Jesus Christ, and it showed to friends and strangers alike. She loved to travel with visits to 44 different countries.
Dorane was a mentor to numerous kids including many of the Lost Boys from Sudan that ended up in Flagstaff. She loved to snow ski in the winter and water ski in the summer. Their houseboating on Lake Powell afforded many opportunities for group gatherings, and there were many.
One would have to be careful when being around Dorane or she would infect you with love.
She is survived by her husband Bill King, daughter Jody Colegrove, her husband Don, and grandson Avery Colegrove. She loved greatly and was truly loved.
In her early stages of Alzheimer's, she wrote her own Epitaph as follows:
When I die
Give what's left of me away
To children and flowers and animals.
And when you need me,
Put your arms
Around someone
And give them
What you need to give to me.
I want to leave you something,
Something better
Than words
Or sounds.
Look for me In the people I've known and
Treasured and loved.
Look foe me in the breezes
And fluffy clouds of a blue sky
Look for me in the dynamics of a grand piano
Or the rich tones of a concert baritone.
Give me away
Let me live on in the eyes and hearts
And minds of those I've loved.
And if you cannot give me away,
At least let me live on in your eyes and heart
And not on your mind
You can love me most
By letting
Hands touch hands,
Smiles touch hearts,
By reaching out to children and animals
And people who need to be loved.
Love doesn't die,
People do.
So, when all that's left of me
Is love,
Give me away.
There will be a celebration of her life on Saturday, October 14, 2023.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.