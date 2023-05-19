Donna Lorene (Knox) Matejka

Donna Lorene (Knox) Matejka passed away peacefully, at home, on May 15, 2023 at the age of 96. Donna was born on April 5th 1927 to Virgil and Philora (Strong) Knox in the small town of Dixon South Dakota, the third of six children. She attended elementary school in Dixon and high school in the nearby town of Gregory where she met her future husband, Larry. Upon graduation, Donna began her teaching career in a one room schoolhouse where she taught grades one through twelve all at the same time.

In 1950, Donna and Larry were married and moved to Sioux Falls South Dakota where their three children, Steven, Kenton and David were born, Larry was employed with International Harvester Co. and transfers took the family to Houston Texas and the Chicago suburb of Naperville. In Naperville, Donna began her career as an artist and excelled in several mediums including watercolor, sculpting and porcelain painting. Donna was an amazingly gifted artist and the creations she leaves us are a testament to her artistic talents. In 1974,at the age of 47,Donna received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Aurora College. Donna and Larry relocated to Flagstaff in 1992 where Donna continued with her artwork at a retired pace.

She and Larry traveled extensively including most of the European countries, Caribbean islands, several Central American countries as well as many other destinations. A life well lived. Donna was preceded in death by her parents, all of her siblings, son David and husband Lawrence.

She is survived by sons Steve (Nancy Lee) Pennington NJ and Kent (Kathy), Flagstaff. Grandchildren Ryan (Jessica) Matejka, their children Brianna and Vincent, Andrew Matejka, Michael (Olivia) Matejka, David K. Matejka, Alexis Matejka and fiance Ryan Lagomarsino, David L. Matejka and Daniel Matejka. Mom/Grandma will be missed by all and will forever remain in our hearts.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, May 20th, 2:00pm at Norvel Owens Mortuary, Flagstaff Arizona, with viewing from 1:00 - 1:50pm. Memories and condolences can be shared online at www.norvelowensmortuary.com.