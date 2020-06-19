Donna Lee Leingang, 74 was born on May 14, 1946 in Fond du lac, Wisconsin and deceased on June 13, 2020 in Peoria, Arizona. She passed away peacefully holding the hand of her husband of 45 years from ALS.
She is survived by her Husband, Jack, Sons; Eric (Diane) Sheats & Ryan (Gina) Leingang, Jack (Emily) Leingang, Grand Children, Megan (Dillon) Hollander, Logan (Courtney) Sheats, Ethan Sheats, Hayden Sheats, Samantha Sheats, Justin Leingang, Kaitlyn Leingang, Lauren Leingang & Jacob Leingang, Great Grand Child, Hannah Hollander, Brother Robert Vandeberg. Her Son Kevin Sheats & Sister Nancy Farr preceded her in death.
Donna was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She moved to the small mountain town of Flagstaff over 50 years ago, raising her boys and being involved in all of their sporting activities. Donna was also a devoted member of Shepard of the Hills Lutheran Church where her and Jack were married on Christmas Eve 1975. Donna worked for the Flagstaff Unified School District for over 40 years beginning her career at Thomas Elementary and then moving into the district offices. Upon retirement from FUSD Jack and Donna moved to Peoria full time to enjoy retirement.
Celebration of Donna's life to be held on Tuesday, June 23 at 11 AM, Peace Lutheran Church, 18265 N. 89th Ave, Peoria, AZ 85382 with a reception to follow at her son's Eric residence. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations made to Peace Lutheran Church or Hospice of the Valley.
