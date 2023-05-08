Donna J. Tilley

Donna J. Tilley passed away peacefully in her home on April 7, 2023. She was surrounded by her family, who had lovingly given their support throughout her long illness with Parkinson's Disease. She was born on April 9, 1934 in Seward, Nebraska, and moved to Southern California at an early age.

Donna was an accomplished vocalist and choir director. She earned a degree in early childhood development at age 40 and then became a preschool director.

After she retired, she took up quilting and made many quilts for her family and friends. She taught us the value of family.

She is survived by her husband of 45 years, George Tilley and her 3 children; Gary Brace of Waynesville, NC, Julia Marlow and her husband Chris of Cheyenne, WY, Roger Brace and his wife Julie Sullivan Brace of Flagstaff, 6 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

Her memorial service will be at The Peaks on May 12 at 10 am. Please make donations to the Parkinson's Foundation in lieu of flowers.